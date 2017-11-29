Uber data hack: 2.7m riders and drivers affected in the UK

Alert affected customers as soon as possible: ICO

Just days after Uber admitted of a massive cyberattack and breach of personal data of 50m users and 7m drivers globally, the ride sharing firm has said today that in that breach personal data of approximately 2.7m people in the UK has been exposed.

Uber added: “Our outside forensics experts have not seen any indication that trip location history, credit card numbers, bank account numbers or dates of birth were downloaded.”