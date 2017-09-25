Uber boss Dara Khosrowshahi apologises for ‘mistakes we’ve made’ and we ‘will appeal’

The CEO of Uber, Dara Khosrowshahi has apologised for the “mistakes we’ve made” and they will “appeal this decision on behalf of millions of Londoners,” after Transport for London (TfL) stripped Uber of their licence citing they are “not fit and proper.”

Khosrowshahi wrote in an open letter:

“Dear Londoners,

We want to thank everyone who uses Uber for your support over the last few days.

It’s been amazing to hear your stories of Uber improving lives across this city-from drivers who use our app to earn a living, to riders who rely on us to get home safely after a night out.

While Uber has revolutionised the way people move in cities around the word, it’s equally true that we’ve got things wrong along the way. On behalf of everyone at Uber globally, I apologise for the mistake we’ve made.

We will appeal this decision on behalf of millions of Londoners, but we do so with the knowledge that we must also change. As Uber’s new CEO, it is my job to help Uber write its next chapter.

We won’t be perfect, but we will listen to you; we will look to be long-term partners with the cities we serve; and we will run our business with humility, integrity and passion.

Here in London, we’ve already started doing more to contribute to the city. Wheelchair accessible vehicles are on the road and our Clean Air Plan will help tackle pollution.