Two officers under investigation after race relations adviser was Tasered

What happened?

Two police officers are currently being investigated for gross misconduct, a race relations adviser was Tasered after he was mistaken for a wanted man.

A video on the 14 January appears to show Judah Adunbi being hit it the face after he refused to tell Avon and Somerset Police his name.

Adunbi ‘s job is to help better the relationships between police and the black community, he was stopped close to his home in Avon, Bristol when the incident happened.

The footage of the video was taken by an onlooker.

There was a brief brawl between the male and female officers before the stun gun was then released.

Adunbi fell to the ground after being tasered.

A complaint was then later given to the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) by a member of the public.

IPCC Commissioner Cindy Butts, said: “The incident in which Mr Adunbi was Tasered has attracted significant community concern and I am grateful to the representatives for their attendance last week and their honest and frank contributions,”

“We would reassure them that we are conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident.”

“The investigation is making positive progress and we are continuing to review evidence regarding the appropriateness of Taser use in the circumstances.”