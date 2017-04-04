Two 15-year-olds arrested for trespass in Palace of Westminster

4 April 2017 | By Sarah Dunsby

Westminster Bridge

What happened?

Just weeks after security was stepped up due to the Westminster terror attack two 15-year-old boys were able to climb over a barrier and gain access to the carpark at the southern side of the Palace.

They were caught within seconds and arrested under the suspicion of trespass by the police.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: “The boys attempted to run away but were pursued and detained by police. They were arrested on suspicion of trespassing on a protected site, contrary to section 128 of the Serious Organised Crime Act 2005, shortly before 2.30pm.”

“They did not gain access to any building.”

The incident is not terrorist related.

