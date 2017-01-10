Twin blasts near Afghan Parliament

The latest news on the blasts in Kabul…

Twin bombings have hit Kabul near the Afghan parliament, at least 22 people have been killed and 70 injured, a security official has said.

The official told AFP news agency, many of the dead were civilians, this also included parliament employees.

Staff members were leaving the parliament building, the attack took place at rush hour.

Reports suggest a suicide bomber was involved as well as a car bomb.

Afghan sources reported that a district head of the National Directorate of Security was among the dead.

Rahima Jami, an MP from the western Herat province is believed to be injured.

An injured parliament security guard named as Zabi told AFP: “The first explosion happened outside the parliament… a number of innocent workers were killed and wounded. It was caused by a suicide bomber on foot.”

Describing the car bomb, the guard said: “It was parked on the other side of the road and flung me back when it detonated.”

Initial reports suggest the attack is the bloodiest to affect Kabul for several months.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack but the Taliban is suspected.