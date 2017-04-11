Tube train rave broken up by police

Take a look

Police were called to break up a “fully-fledged rave” which was taking place on a packed Tube train. On board was flashing lights, a sound system and even an MC.

A video was uploaded to YouTube and it showed many enjoying the music on the Bakerloo line carriage.

Award-winning MC Harry Shotta told the passengers: “Real live drum ‘n’ bass on the Underground right now.”

People were dancing with their hands in the air as the carriage was turned into a nightclub.

Traveller Iain Souttar tweeted: “Just experienced a mini rave inside a London tube.”

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: “At 10.40pm yesterday evening, BTP officers were called to the northbound Bakerloo platform at Paddington station after reports of a party on board a Tube.

“Officers attended and spoke with a man who agreed to turn off the speakers and the light systems, they then left the station.

“Whilst officers relish any opportunity to experience underground drum and bass, we’d kindly ask DJs to refrain from using the Tube as a pop-up club.

“It may be the Easter holiday but there is a time and a place and we’d ask everyone to consider other passengers using the network.”



We’ve just removed a fully fledged rave from a Bakerloo Line tube! All light hearted and very co-operative. #Bakerloorunning normally. — BTP Paddington (@BTPPaddington) April 10, 2017