Tube train fire during rush hour at Oxford Circus Tube station

Smoke filled moving carriages

Oxford Circus Tube station was evacuated this morning after an electrical fault caused small fire filling carriages and the platform with to smoke.

Lots of first responders at Oxford Circus tube station this morning. Fire on the bakerloo one. Hope everyone is fine. #oxfordcircus@TfLpic.twitter.com/OnroRH3lm6 — Morgane HF (@morganeheyne) August 11, 2017

Four people were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene following an incident on a Bakerloo line train just before 9am this morning, two have been taken to hospital as a precaution the London Ambulance service said.

We have treated four patients for smoke inhalation following an incident on a Bakerloo line train at #oxfordcircusthis morning pic.twitter.com/dKPSq0XMce — London Ambulance (@Ldn_Ambulance) August 11, 2017

Just force to run up escalators and out of #OxfordCircusstation. Lot of panicked people. There was a carriage full of smoke. — Ellie Bancroft ☕ (@EllieBanners) August 11, 2017

The incident sparked panic among commuters with some dropping to the floor coughing.

Commuter Joe Bunting, 25, told the Evening Standard passengers initially noticed the smell of burning rubber before smoke started to fill the carriage.

He said: “People were starting to panic, dropping to the floor, coughing and looking for an alarm to pull,” he said.

“The driver announced we were moving to Oxford Circus where we could disembark.

“As we pulled into Oxford Circus, smoke spilled out of the carriage and onto the platform, and set of fire alarms, the entire station was evacuated. The smoke smell was very rubber-like.”

We are continuing to investigate smoke issuing at platform level at #OxfordCircustube station © @tomsingerpic.twitter.com/8UV1Dp1axW — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) August 11, 2017

BBC journalist Katie Silver was also in the station at the time said: “I was coming off the Victoria Line but there was smoke as you walked past the Bakerloo Line and there was the smell of smoke and burning plastic.

“We were all being evacuated. Some people were running up the escalator but they had shut certain exits, although it was very orderly.

“When we got out there were a couple of people crying. I think they were scared.”

Oxford Circus evacuated due to train fire. #OxfordCircuspic.twitter.com/crHmxRQglM — Sarah Lee (@sarahkatelee_) August 11, 2017

Nigel Holness, London Underground’s Director of Network Operations said in a statement: Understandably this was a ‘distressing incident’ for which he gave his “sincere apologies”.

He added: “At around 8:50am our staff were alerted to reports of smoke on a Bakerloo train approaching Oxford Circus.

“Our staff immediately contacted the emergency services, who quickly attended, and ensured customers left the train and exited the station. The cause of the smoke was an electrical fault under one of the carriages, which resulted in a small fire that was quickly extinguished.

“A comprehensive investigation into how this incident occurred is now underway.”

British Transport Police said the incident was not currently being treated as suspicious.

We’re currently at #OxfordCircusafter reports a fire alert on a Bakerloo Line train. Station is currently shut - updates soon @LondonFire — BTP (@BTP) August 11, 2017

The station has reopened with slight delays on the Bakerloo line.