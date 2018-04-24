TSB boss 'deeply sorry' as banking problems continue

24 April 2018 | By Purvai Dua

Paul Pester, CEO of TSB

Upset customers take to Twitter

A day after TSB bank apologized after some customers were unable to access their accounts online, many are still facing problems with its digital services.

“I’ve just resurfaced after 48 hours with my teams who have been working as hard and fast as they can to get our services back up and running,” CEO Paul Pester tweeted.

 

Pester added that TSB needed to take its mobile application and online banking down for a “few hours” to resolve the issue. “Customers can rest assured that no one will be left out of pocket as a result of these service issues,” Pester said.

Meanwhile, Nicky Morgan, chair of parliament’s influential Treasury Select Committee, has said that “warm words and platitudes will not suffice.”

“TSB customers deserve to know what has happened, when normal services will resume, and how they can expect to be compensated … I will be writing to the FCA (UK finance regulator) in due course for their assessment,” she said.

Related Articles

Social Bookmarks