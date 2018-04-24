TSB boss 'deeply sorry' as banking problems continue

Upset customers take to Twitter

A day after TSB bank apologized after some customers were unable to access their accounts online, many are still facing problems with its digital services.

“I’ve just resurfaced after 48 hours with my teams who have been working as hard and fast as they can to get our services back up and running,” CEO Paul Pester tweeted.

This isn’t the level of service that we pride ourselves on providing, and isn’t what our customers have come to expect from TSB, and for that I’m deeply sorry. — Paul Pester (@PaulPester) April 24, 2018

Pester added that TSB needed to take its mobile application and online banking down for a “few hours” to resolve the issue. “Customers can rest assured that no one will be left out of pocket as a result of these service issues,” Pester said.

@TSB this is appalling. Payday today, I have no idea what’s in my account & I need to manually transfer money for bills but can’t. I expect all customers to be compensated for this massive inconvenience, worry & stress!! Not being able to access our own money is shocking!!! #TSB — christie eardley (@christieleannex) April 24, 2018

Are you in #Warrington and affected by the #TSBonline banking issues? Get in touch #journorequest #TSBdown — Elisabeth Mahy (@elisabethmahy) April 24, 2018

Meanwhile, Nicky Morgan, chair of parliament’s influential Treasury Select Committee, has said that “warm words and platitudes will not suffice.”

“TSB customers deserve to know what has happened, when normal services will resume, and how they can expect to be compensated … I will be writing to the FCA (UK finance regulator) in due course for their assessment,” she said.