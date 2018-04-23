TSB apologises as customers complain of ‘data breach’

Facing ‘intermittent issues’ with its services

TSB has apologised after many customers complained of problems with their mobile and online accounts after weekend upgrades to the company’s systems.

The high-street challenger bank had told its users that it would be carrying out upgrades between 16:00 BST on Friday and 18:00 on Sunday.

We’re planning an upgrade to our systems between 4pm Friday 20th of April until 6pm Sunday 22nd of April. We’re sorry but during this time some services, like online banking, making payments or transferring money won’t be possible. For details please visit https://t.co/jSmnTgJcDZ pic.twitter.com/H3JWJtgNxC — TSB (@TSB) April 19, 2018

But customers have been tweeting that the service was still unavailable. Meanwhile, many have also been complaining of‘data breaches’ after one user was credited with £13,000 which he didn’t have, while another could see details of someone else’s account.

One user called Craig Malcom tweeted: “@TSB I currently have access to #20k+ of other peoples money. I suggest somebody answers the phones as iv been on hold for 45 minuets! This is a MASSIVE breach of data protection! If i have access to their account they could have to mine as well!”

TSB has stated on its website today that there were still “intermittent issues” with its services. The bank also said it was “working as hard and as fast as we can to get these up and running”.

This is not what I call “back up and running” @TSB pic.twitter.com/DBrUebFBzU — Justin Taylor (@justinexists) April 23, 2018