'Try before you buy' offer boosts ASOS sales amid challenging market

Same-day delivery also helped the retailer record an ‘exceptional’ performance

Despite a “challenging market”, ASOS has recorded an ‘exceptional’ UK performance with a double digit growth in sales during the Christmas period, boosted by its international sales.

In its latest trading update, total sales of the online fashion retailer rose by 30 per cent to £790m in the final four months of 2017 compared with the same period the year before.

Sales in the UK climbed 23 per cent, while international sales rose 35 per cent.

Talking about how the business benefited from speedier deliveries and “try before you buy” offer, which lets customers order products to try at home and only pay for what they decide to keep, chief executive Nick Beighton said: “I’m pleased to report a strong performance during the period including peak. We achieved an exceptional performance in the UK, whilst momentum in international sales continued.

“…Velocity in our technology programmes continued, with a record number of releases. Our customer proposition was further enhanced in the UK with the launch of Try Before You Buy and ASOS Instant, our same-day delivery proposition.”

The total number of orders placed in the period jumped 30 per cent year on year to 20.2m, while the average frequency of orders - accounting for the total orders per customer over the past 12 months - was up 8 per cent.