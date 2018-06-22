Trump's latest tariff threat for all EU cars

22 June 2018 | By LLB Reporter

President Donald Trump

Here’s what he tweeted

US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose a 20 per cent tariff on all cars imported from the EU unless the bloc “soon” removes import duties and other barriers to US goods.

His latest tweet states:

The US Commerce Department aims to wrap up its investigation into whether imports of automobiles and auto parts pose a risk to national security by late July or August, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross had stated.

 

