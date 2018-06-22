Trump's latest tariff threat for all EU cars

Here’s what he tweeted

US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose a 20 per cent tariff on all cars imported from the EU unless the bloc “soon” removes import duties and other barriers to US goods.

His latest tweet states:

Based on the Tariffs and Trade Barriers long placed on the U.S. and it great companies and workers by the European Union, if these Tariffs and Barriers are not soon broken down and removed, we will be placing a 20% Tariff on all of their cars coming into the U.S. Build them here! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2018

The US Commerce Department aims to wrap up its investigation into whether imports of automobiles and auto parts pose a risk to national security by late July or August, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross had stated.