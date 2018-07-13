Trump visit: Mass protests kick-off in London

Pound drops after Trump’s latest interview

It has just been 24 hours since Donald Trump touched down in the UK and his bombshell interview with the Sun has already sent the pound spiralling down.

But this has not deterred his critics from going ahead with the planned demonstrations. According to reports, “Trump baby” has already taken flight over Houses of Parliament and will fly up to 30m for two hours this morning.

The orange-hued balloon of Trump reportedly features “small hands, a tiny mobile phone and a giant nappy/diaper”.

Another protest is due to take place at Central London between 2 and 4pm outside the BBC offices in Fitzrovia, Trafalgar Square.

Activist group Stop Trump has been instrumental in organizing such protests through social media and their Facebook page has alread garnered over 60,000 sign ups. It is difficult to say, however, how many of those will finally turn up.

The US president is scheduled to hold talks and a working lunch with PM Theresa May — followed by tea with the Queen.