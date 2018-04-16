Trump to hit Russia with additional sanctions?

Following support for Syria

The White House said today that it is considering additional sanctions on Russia following a chemical weapons attack in Syria, but has not made a decision yet.

“We are considering additional sanctions on Russia and a decision will be made in the near future,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

Increasing media reports suggest that Trump administration is planning this move to punish Russia for enabling the Syrian government’s use of chemical weapons in its civil war.

This weekend, Trump had thanked France and Britain following the “perfectly executed” overnight attacks.