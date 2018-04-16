Trump to hit Russia with additional sanctions?
Following support for Syria
The White House said today that it is considering additional sanctions on Russia following a chemical weapons attack in Syria, but has not made a decision yet.
“We are considering additional sanctions on Russia and a decision will be made in the near future,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a statement.
Increasing media reports suggest that Trump administration is planning this move to punish Russia for enabling the Syrian government’s use of chemical weapons in its civil war.
This weekend, Trump had thanked France and Britain following the “perfectly executed” overnight attacks.
The Syrian raid was so perfectly carried out, with such precision, that the only way the Fake News Media could demean was by my use of the term “Mission Accomplished.” I knew they would seize on this but felt it is such a great Military term, it should be brought back. Use often!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2018