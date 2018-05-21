Trump lashes out at '$20,000,000 Witch Hunt'

Find out why

In a series of bitter Twitter rants on Sunday, US president Donald Trump has trashed a New York Times report suggesting that his campaign was offered help by two Middle Eastern countries in the run-up to the 2016 vote.

The news report has stated that an emissary from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates met with members of Trump’s team, including his eldest son, at Trump Tower in New York about three months before the election.

Calling the investigation a “soon to be $20,000,000 Witch Hunt”, Trump tweeted: The Times “has done a long & boring story indicating that the World’s most expensive Witch Hunt has found nothing on Russia & me so now they are looking at the rest of the World!”

….At what point does this soon to be $20,000,000 Witch Hunt, composed of 13 Angry and Heavily Conflicted Democrats and two people who have worked for Obama for 8 years, STOP! They have found no Collussion with Russia, No Obstruction, but they aren’t looking at the corruption… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 20 May 2018

Special counsel Robert Mueller is investigating the meeting, according to the media.