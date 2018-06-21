Trump ends controversial child separation policy

Here’s why

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to end his hardline policy of separating immigrant children from their parents on the US-Mexico border, after images of youngsters in cages sparked outrage at home and abroad— from human rights advocates to business leaders.

“It’s about keeping families together,” Trump said at the signing ceremony yesterday.

US immigration officials say 2,342 children were separated from 2,206 parents between 5 May and 9 June.

The Trump administration still faces legal challenges because of a court order that put a 20-day cap on how long immigration authorities may detain minors, and trigger fresh criticism of Trump’s hardline immigration policies, which were central to his 2016 election campaign and now his presidency.

Administration officials were unable to clarify whether family separations would end immediately or when and how families now separated would be reunited.