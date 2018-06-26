Trump blasts Harley-Davidson over production shift decision

26 June 2018 | By Purvai Dua

Here’s what he tweeted

US President Donald Trump has hit back at Harley-Davidson for planning to move some of its EU-bound motorcycle production from the US to its international facilities.

The EU is imposing tariffs on $3.2bn worth of American goods in response to the Trump administration’s tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Europe. The group believes that the financial impact of these EU tariffs would be up to $100m per year.

Trump tweeted:

In a regulatory filing yesterday, Harley-Davidson said: “To address the substantial cost of this tariff burden long-term, Harley-Davidson will be implementing a plan to shift production of motorcycles for EU destinations from the US to its international facilities to avoid the tariff burden.

“Harley-Davidson expects ramping-up production in international plants will require incremental investment and could take at least nine to 18 months to be fully complete.”

