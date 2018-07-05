'Trump baby' balloon can fly over London during president's visit

Mayor Sadiq Khan gives the green light

Calling it a symbol of “peaceful protest”, Mayor Sadiq Khan has given his nod for the 6m tall, orange inflatable helium balloon, which looks like Donald Trump, to be flown over Westminster by protesters during the US President’s official visit to London.

A spokesperson for Khan said: “The mayor supports the right to peaceful protest and understands that this can take many different forms.

“His city operations team have met with the organisers and have given them permission to use Parliament Square Garden as a grounding point for the blimp.”

The balloon will fly between 9.30am and 11.30am on Friday 13 July - coinciding with an anti-Trump protest in the same area.

HUGE news coming in: DONALD J TRUMP BABY WILL FLY! @SadiqKhantried to play hard ball - in the end he had to make a Deal. No surprise - he’s never won anything in his life! Sad - but True! London here I come! https://t.co/j3KCPimHI2 pic.twitter.com/oc2VKWKSN1 — Trump Baby (@TrumpBabyUK) July 5, 2018

However, other reports suggest that the police and national air traffic service will the final say on whether the balloon can take to the skies or not.