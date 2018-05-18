Travel chaos to hit London around Royal Wedding?

Find out here

As the Royal wedding fever grips the capital, there are growing reports that commuters travelling on Saturday may get hit by rail closures.

According to Sky News, there will be no Southern Rail services between Clapham Junction and Milton Keynes Central after Network Rail designated the weekend for planned engineering works.

A Southern Rail spokesman told Sky News: “We are looking hard at whether we can run a service but the late notice of these changes does mean it will be very difficult to adjust plans for train crew who would have already been allocated work elsewhere.”

Travelling to the Royal Wedding on Saturday 19 May? ‍♀️Windsor is likely to be extremely busy so plan ahead ️, allow plenty of time for your journey and get there early for the best possible views https://t.co/L79X6uzaag — TfL Travel Alerts (@TfLTravelAlerts) May 18, 2018



