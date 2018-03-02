Travel alert: London Waterloo cancels all trains after 8pm today

Snow storm causing major disruption across UK

Two of the UK’s biggest commuter rail firms have warned commuters to return home as “early as possible”.

All trains out of London Waterloo station after 8pm today have been cancelled. Trains to Portsmouth, Exeter, Reading, Weymouth and Windsor are among those affected.

In a statement, South Western Railway (SWR) said: “Our colleagues, together with Network Rail have battled tirelessly throughout the night to try to get trains moving in very challenging conditions and will continue to do so throughout the day.

“Despite this, we’ve had to make a difficult decision to close down our service early today. This is so that we can get as many of you home as possible. We are urging you therefore not to attempt to travel today. If you have already travelled, please return as early as possible.”

A Network Rail spokesman said: “Owing to the continued extreme weather conditions we are asking people not to travel across the South Western Railway network today unless absolutely essential.

“Services across the route will also be stopping early this evening. We thank passengers for their patience as we manage these extreme conditions and anyone who has to travel today should check National Rail and South Western Railway websites.

Southern rail had also urged commuters try to complete their journeys home before 3pm.