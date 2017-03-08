Transport for London on a look out for new apprentices

Apprenticeship boost for London

Transport for London (TfL) has created more than 175 new apprenticeship positions and is welcoming applications from people who want to play their part in keeping London moving, working and growing and making life in the city better.

There are more than thirty extra positions available compared to 2016 and there are a range of exciting opportunities for people who are looking for a new career and want to make a difference to the Capital. TfL apprenticeship schemes cover a range of areas, from engineering to finance to project management and many more.



Since 2009, TfL, its suppliers, Crossrail and the London Transport Museum have employed more than 7,600 apprentices. They have worked on vital infrastructure projects including the modernisation of key Tube stations, the construction of the Northern line extension, and the redesign of London’s road junctions to make them safer for everyone.



Tricia Wright, Human Resources Director at TfL, said: “Our apprenticeships are a fantastic opportunity for those looking to start a new career and earn as they learn. There are a number of different career paths on offer, from transforming our roads and stations to make them better environments, to harnessing the power of data to keep London moving, working and growing. Our apprenticeships are open to not only those leaving school, but to anyone who wants to try something different.”