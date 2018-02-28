Toyota to build new Auris hatchback at UK plant

Brexit boost to PM

In a welcome boost to Prime Minister Theresa May, Japanese carmaker Toyota said today that it will build the next generation of its Auris hatchback at its Burnaston plant in Britain.

Confirming the development, Business Secretary Greg Clark said: “We have been clear in our commitment to ensuring the automotive sector continues to go from strength to strength which is why, through the industrial strategy, we established a landmark automotive sector deal that will see us working with industry to put the UK at the forefront of new technologies and future investment decisions.

“Toyota’s decision to build its new Auris model in Burnaston is testament to the highly-skilled and committed workforce that helps make the UK’s automotive sector one of the most productive in the world, and this government will continue work to create the best possible environment to maintain this fruitful relationship.”

In a statement today, Toyota said its Deeside factory in North Wales would build most of its engines.

“With around 85 percent of our UK vehicle production exported to European markets, continued free and frictionless trade between the UK and Europe will be vital for future success,” Toyota Europe President and CEO Johan van Zyl stated today.

Toyota also said the move would secure more than 3,000 jobs across its Burnaston, Derbyshire and Deeside plants.