Tourists set to flock to London over the Easter weekend

The capital will be busy

Many tourists are set to make there way to London this Easter weekend.

People will be coming from all over the world to see the capital’s sites, a huge rise in inbound flights, hotel bookings and reservations at London’s attractions suggest visitors have not been deterred by last month’s terror attack in Westminster.

As well as this those visiting will take advantage of London’s bargains since the fall in the pound after the Brexit vote.

According to figures from Europe’s largest online travel company eDreams ODIGEO, bookings for international flights into London are up 61 per cent compared with last Easter.

eDreams ODIGEO’s chief executive Dana Dunne said: “London has always been a favourite destination for travellers from around the world and this Easter we’ve seen a 49 per cent increase in international flight bookings to the UK and 61 per cent for London.”