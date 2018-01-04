Tony Blair denies 'absurd claim' he warned Donald Trump about UK spying

New book claims that Blair had visited White House to tell about possible British surveillance

Tony Blair has rejected “categorically absurd” allegations that he warned Donald Trump’s aides that UK intelligence may have spied on him, the former PM’s office has stated.

According to an explosive new book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, Blair had reportedly shared a “juicy rumour” with the son-in-law of the US president, Jared Kushner, that campaign staff, “possibly even Trump himself”, had been under surveillance. Blair is said to have been “angling” for a post-election Middle East adviser role.

Blair’s office today clarified that the allegations “are a complete fabrication” and “have no basis in reality and are simply untrue”.

The Times newspaper reported that Michael Wolff’s book contained an account of a meeting between Blair and senior Trump aide Jared Kushner at the White House last February.

According to Wolff, Blair had shared a “juicy rumour” that British intelligence agencies had spied on Trump campaign staff during the election, “monitoring its telephone calls and other communications and possibly even Trump himself”.

The Government’s GCHQ surveillance centre has dismissed these claims as “utterly ridiculous”.