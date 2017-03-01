Today is St, David’s Day, Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Hapus or Happy St David’s Day.

Do you know any of these facts?

Every year on March 1 is St David’s Day. What is St. David’s Day? Here we explore some historical facts. On this day in 589 AD the patron saint of Wales died. St. David was interned at St. David’s Cathedral, St. David’s in Pembrokeshire. He was a Christian missionary and an Archbishop. St. David was also the founder of 12 monasteries.

Only since the 18th Century this day has been celebrated and now known as St. David’s Day. Unfortunately, today is not a national holiday for the Welsh community unlike other parts of the UK, as Tony Blair vetoed a change in the law, despite almost the entirety of all the Welsh people made their choice for St. David’s Day to be a Bank Holiday.

The flag of Wales or in welsh: Baner Cymru or Y Ddraig Goch, means the red dragon. The Welsh flag has a fierce looking red dragon on a green and white field. The Welsh National flag wasn’t officially recognised until 1959. The red dragon dates way back to Merlin and Camelot and Arthurian legend. It was said that Merlin the wizard had a dream where two dragons had a fierce battle, one red and one white. It was said the white dragon represented King Arthur coming to slain the Saxon hordes, we know who won.

Here are some Welsh facts: