Ticketmaster admits data breach, thousands may be affected

Ticketmaster has identified malicious software on a customer support product, which means users who bought or tried to buy tickets through its website could have had their credit or debit card data stolen by an unknown third-party.

While the company did not say how many people in total had been affected, reports suggest that thousands of UK users have been affected by the breach.

Less than 5 percent of Ticketmaster’s global customer base has been affected by the incident, while North American customers have not been affected, the group said in a statement.

“If you have not received an email, we do not believe you have been affected by this security incident based on our investigations,” it added.