Thunderstorms or sunny spell? Here's how the weekend will be

Brace for 33C today

Today is set to be the hottest day of the year so far as the mercury is expected to bring temperatures soaring up to 33C.

England fans watching the Three Lions’ World Cup quarter-final clash with Sweden tomorrow must take note that the temperatures could hit 32C (89.6F) in parts of southern England.

Bad news for hayfever sufferers once more with high #pollen levels for most places today pic.twitter.com/ECYftRpy3C — Met Office (@metoffice) July 6, 2018

More than 1m people are also expected to brace the heatwave and attend this year’s Pride Festival in central London on Saturday.

Weather forecaster Emma Salter added: “There’s no let up in sight in terms of the dry weather and high temperatures through the week. It’s pretty much dry across the board and no sign of rain.”

While Scotland might see some rain in the coming days, the heatwave is set to stay for most of July.