Thunderstorm and heavy shower warning for Britain
Brace for travel disruption
Bringing temporary respite from the heatwave, the Met Office has forecast heavy showers and issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for 11am to 8pm on Friday for London and south-east England, the north-west, south-west, Wales and the West Midlands.
A yellow severe weather warning for #thunderstorms has been updated https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #weatheraware @metofficeukpic.twitter.com/Bpl1DtxDKH
— Met Office (@metoffice) July 12, 2018
Met meteorologist Martin Bowles warned that the areas that could be heaviest hit are Wales and central southern England.
“You can get a lot of rain in a short time. You can get flooding issues with people driving on roads facing large puddles,” Bowles said, adding: “It is a ‘be prepared’ warning so it is not expected to cause problems but people need to be aware of it.”
The poor weather could bring travel disruption and difficult driving conditions.