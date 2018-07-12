Thunderstorm and heavy shower warning for Britain

12 July 2018 | By LLB Reporter

Rain in London

Brace for travel disruption

Bringing temporary respite from the heatwave, the Met Office has forecast heavy showers and issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for 11am to 8pm on Friday for London and south-east England, the north-west, south-west, Wales and the West Midlands.

Met meteorologist Martin Bowles warned that the areas that could be heaviest hit are Wales and central southern England.

“You can get a lot of rain in a short time. You can get flooding issues with people driving on roads facing large puddles,” Bowles said, adding: “It is a ‘be prepared’ warning so it is not expected to cause problems but people need to be aware of it.”

The poor weather could bring travel disruption and difficult driving conditions.

Related Articles

Social Bookmarks