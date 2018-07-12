Thunderstorm and heavy shower warning for Britain

Brace for travel disruption

Bringing temporary respite from the heatwave, the Met Office has forecast heavy showers and issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for 11am to 8pm on Friday for London and south-east England, the north-west, south-west, Wales and the West Midlands.

Met meteorologist Martin Bowles warned that the areas that could be heaviest hit are Wales and central southern England.

“You can get a lot of rain in a short time. You can get flooding issues with people driving on roads facing large puddles,” Bowles said, adding: “It is a ‘be prepared’ warning so it is not expected to cause problems but people need to be aware of it.”

The poor weather could bring travel disruption and difficult driving conditions.