Three injured after an ‘unknown substance’ was delivered to Borough Market restaurant

Find out more…

Three people have been injured after an ‘unknown substance’ was delivered in an envelope to a restaurant in Borough Market this afternoon.

Police were called to the restaurant on Stoney Street, just after 1.30pm and the building was evacuated as a precaution.

A spokesperson for the Met Police said: “At this early stage this is not being treated as a terror related incident.”

“Officers, London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade are in attendance.

“The property has been evacuated as a precaution and three people have been treated for minor injuries.

“A crime scene is in place. No arrests have been made. Enquiries continue.”

This story is being updated…