Thousands of Sainsbury's jobs at risk

Scrapping some management posts

Thousands of jobs are at risk at Sainsbury’s owing to a major shake-up.

Staff were told that the retailer plans to axe the roles of deputy manager, department manager, team leader and store supervisor. The other, more junior management roles, are being combined under the new title of customer and trading manager.

Sainsbury’s retail and operations director, Simon Roberts, said: “We’re proposing a store management structure that will deliver best in class leadership and in many cases will offer an improved reward package for new management roles.

“The proposals will introduce a more efficient and effective structure. They will deliver cost savings to be invested in our customer offer and in our colleagues as they continue to provide the very best service for our customers.”

