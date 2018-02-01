Thousands face fine for missing UK tax deadline

But 10.7m submitted details on time

According to HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC), as many as 746,000 people missed Wednesday’s deadline to file their self-assessment tax return, risking a fine of £100.

The deadline for those filling in paper forms was the end of October. Online returns should have been completed by the end of Wednesday.

Angela MacDonald, director general for customer services at HMRC, said: “We want the number missing the deadline to be zero, and we will continue to adapt the process to make it easier and simpler for all our customers until every return is in on time and without avoidable errors.

“If you’re one of the small number that missed the deadline, please submit your return now to avoid further penalties. We really don’t want penalties, we just want tax returns.”

HMRC further said that 10.7m submitted details on time, but 6.5 per cent missed the deadline, compared with 7 per cent in 2017.