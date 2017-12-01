Thomas Cook plans to close 50 UK stores, 400 jobs at risk

Just weeks before Christmas

As part of an ongoing review of its retail network, Travel giant Thomas Cook has announced plans to close its 50 stores in the UK by March next year. This move could affect up to 400 staff members.

The firm has reportedly not disclosed the location of the stores under threat.

According to Thomas Cook, the stores affected are either close to other stores or are located where a fall in customers has hit profitability.

“We hope to redeploy a large proportion of those people,” a spokesperson said, confirming the news just weeks before Christmas.

“We continually review our network of stores across the UK to make sure we’re offering customers the best of Thomas Cook, and it is clear that to succeed we have to operate as a truly omni-channel business,” said Thomas Cook UK’s director of retail and customer experience, Kathryn Darbandi.

The growth of online travel bookings was also flagged as a reason for the store closures, with the group saying that just 47 per cent holidays were booked in store this year