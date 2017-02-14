These are the 10 funniest Valentine’s Day jokes- We bet you not to laugh

Will you use any of these?

Take a look at these funny/slightly cheesy Valentine’s Day jokes…

1. Why should you never breakup with a goalie? Because he’s a keeper.

2. What did one boat say to the other? “Are you up for a little row-mance?”

3. Do skunks celebrate Valentine’s Day? Sure, they’re very scent-imental!

4. What did the stamp say to the envelope on Valentine’s Day? “I’m stuck on you!”

5. What did the paper clip say to the magnet? I find you very attractive.

6. What kind of flowers do you never give on Valentine’s Day? Cauliflowers!

7. Why did the banana go out with the prune? Because it couldn’t get a date.

8. What did one octopus say to another? Can I hold your hand, hand, hand, hand, hand, hand, hand, hand, hand, hand?

9. What’s the best part about Valentine’s Day? The day after when all the chocolate goes on sale.

10. What did one pickle say to the other? You mean a great dill to me.