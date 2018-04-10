Theresa May, Trump not invited to Prince Harry's Royal wedding

Guests will be people who have an existing direct relationship with the couple

Political figures like Prime Minister Theresa May or US President Donald Trump have not been invited to the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on May 19, a British government source said today.

The wedding guests will be people who have an existing direct relationship with one or both of the couple, a royal source added.

An official spokesman for Prince Harry said: “It has been decided that an official list of political leaders - both UK and international - is not required for Prince Harry and Ms. Markle’s wedding. Her Majesty’s Government was consulted on this decision, which was taken by The Royal Household.”

Meanwhile, some members of the public have received an invitation to wait in the grounds outside the chapel to watch the bride and groom and their wedding guests arrive and leave.