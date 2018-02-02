Theresa May seals trade deals worth £9bn with China

Deals will create over 2,500 jobs across the UK

Prime Minister Theresa May left China with deals worth more than £9.3bn, at the end of a three-day trade mission. The deals will create over 2,500 jobs across the UK, the British government has said.

During a meeting in Beijing yesterday, Chinese president Xi Jinping told May that the two countries should “add new meaning into the bilateral ties so as to forge an enhanced version of the ‘Golden Era’, according to the state-run media.

Speaking at a business summit in Shanghai, May said Britain was keen to help bring Xi’s vision for globalisation and a more open Chinese economy to life: “Meanwhile, the UK is preparing to leave the European Union. We’re seizing the opportunity to become an ever-more outward-looking Global Britain, deepening our trade relations with nations around the world - including China.”

Chinese investment is helping Britain develop infrastructure and create jobs, with some 50,000 British businesses importing goods from China and more than 10,000 sell their goods to China, May said.

As the world’s second-largest economy, China is high on the list of countries that Britain wants to sign a free trade agreement with.

“We’ve agreed on moves to bring more of the UK’s internationally renowned food and drink to China, to open up the market to some of Britain’s world-class financial services providers,” May further said.

