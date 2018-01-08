Theresa May reshuffles the deck, appoints new Tory chairman

Find who’s in and who’s out!

In Theresa May’s cabinet shake-up today, 46-year-old Brandon Lewis has been named as the new Conservative Party chairman, replacing Patrick McLoughlin. James Cleverly has been named his deputy.

Great Yarmouth MP, Lewis has been a minister since 2012 and is a qualified barrister. In his new role, Lewis will be tasked with broadening the Conservatives’ appeal following the loss of majority in June’s general election.

The reshuffle will also include a new Northern Ireland secretary as James Brokenshire has quit for health reasons.

Earlier today, there were increasing reports of May replacing Damian Green, who was sacked as the Cabinet Office minister and de facto Prime Minister last month for misleading statements over pornography found on his office computer.

It is now leant that May has appointed the justice secretary, David Lidington, to replace Damian Green as Cabinet Office minister.

The reshuffle, which will continue into tomorrow, is being seen as an opportunity for May to promote more women, with female ministers only currently making up six of the 23 full members of her top team.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd and Chancellor Philip Hammond are staying in their posts, and neither Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson or Brexit Secretary David Davis is expected to move.