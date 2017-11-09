Theresa May faces fresh reshuffle after Priti Patel resignation

Following Israel trip scandal

After losing two of her cabinet ministers in the last few days, Prime Minister Theresa May is facing a fresh cabinet reshuffle.

Priti Patel was pushed out last evening after she broke the government prototcol by holding a series of unofficial meetings with Israeli politicians, without telling Downing Street. Patel resigned after having been called back by May from an official trip in Africa and report to Downing Street.

A replacement for Patel is expected to be announced on Thursday.

Earlier, in a letter to the PM, Patel had written how she had lacked “transparency and openness”.

While conducting official work overseas, ministers are supposed to tell the Foreign Office.But Patel has admitted that she gave no advance notice of her trip. She also admitted yesterday how following the trip in August, she had wanted to give British aid money to the Israeli army in the Golan Heights.

After her reignation, senior Conservatives told The Independent that May has until Christmas to improve the Government’s performance.