Theresa May calls for ‘culture of respect’ amid Westminster sleaze scandal

Just a day after Tory whip Chris Pincher stepped down following allegations about his behaviour and several other Conservative and Labour MPs are being investigated over claims of sexual misconduct, Theresa May has called for a ‘new culture of respect’.

Speaking at the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) annual conference today, May said that people should know their complaints will be investigated properly. She also pledged for a climate where “everyone can feel confident that they are working in a safe and secure environment, where complaints can be brought forward without prejudice and victims know that those complaints will be investigated properly”.

“And where people’s careers cannot be damaged by unfounded rumours circulated anonymously online,” she added.

May also defended her approach to the sexual harassment scandal sweeping Westminster, saying she has been made aware of more issues that are not yet in the public domain.

May also said she wanted a cross-party approach to overhauling complaints procedures, after many allegations emerged about senior Conservative and Labour politicians, resignation of the defence secretary Michael Fallon, and investigations into her deputy Damian Green.

According to media reports, May will be meeting with Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn and Lib Dem leader Sir Vince Cable in an effort to agree on Parliament-wide anti-harassment measures.