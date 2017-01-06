The top things to do in London after work

Have you tried any of these out?

London is one of the more important cities in the world. The most populous city in England, London is a bustling place with many citizens working within it. Many of these people are not residents of London but rather commute into the city for work. For many of these people, after work provides them with the perfect opportunity to enjoy the London night life. There are many different activities in which to partake.

Take a Gin Tour

A fun twist on an evening in a pub is taking a gin tour from “Shake, Rattle and Stir”. These tours are offered nightly and give participants a chance to experience some of the top cocktail bars in the city that serve gin. Don’t worry about the logistics of traveling between bars as part of the tour includes being whisked away in a gin carriage. Expect to stop at five bars, one of which is actually a working distillery of the celebrated spirit.

Test Your Luck

Another fun activity to enjoy on a night out in London is gambling. The Hippodrome Casino is the largest casino in the city and one of the most popular entertainment venues with three floors of gaming. There is a wide range of casino games including roulette, blackjack, dice and baccarat which you can quickly master via your mobile beforehand on sites like Mobilecasino.co.nz.The building was converted into a casino, opening its doors in 2009. Enjoy dining out at the Heliot Steak House which is part of the casino complex.

Go on a Walking Tour

Given the long history of the city, there is much to see which has led to the creation of walking tours. Special tours occur at night including Jack the Ripper Haunts by London Walks. Participants gather at the Tower Hill Tram coffee stall for the tour which commences at 19:30pm. Visit different venues associated with one of the most notorious murderers in history. The tour concludes at “The Ten Bells”, a pub frequented by some of Jack’s victims.

You should consider one of these exciting activities the next time you want to enjoy the London nightlife.