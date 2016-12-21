The top news stories of 2016

Do you remember any of these?

As 2016 draws to a close we decided to take a look at some of the biggest news stories of the year…

January

The shock of David Bowie’s death on the 10 January shook fans across the world. Many gathered at his place of birth in Brixton, London to celebrate his life and his music, he died of cancer at the age of 69.

February

North Korea launched a missile into space which violated many UN treaties and prompted condemnation around the world.

March

Bombings by Islamic State hit Brussels Airport and the Metro station, killing 32 people, Paris and other countries paid tribute.

April

The the Queen turned 90, many people from across the world were celebrating her birthday, St Paul’s Cathedral paid tribute to her “faithful devotion” to the country.

May

Egypt Air Flight MS804 crashed into the Mediterranean Sea en route from Paris to Cairo. All 66 on board the aircraft were killed. Egyptians took part in a candle lit vigil for those who were lost.

June

The United Kingdom voted to leave in the EU Referendum.

July

Nasa’s Juno spacecraft entered orbit around Jupiter and began a 20 month survey of the planet.

August

The Olympics in Rio de Janerio, Brazil went underway in August. Great Britain finished in second place with a record of 67 medals making it the country’s best Olympics to date.

September

David Cameron steps down as Prime Minister.

October

Migrant camp, best known as the “jungle” was taken down by demolition crews.

November

Donald Trump wins the US election and is set to become the new President of the United States early next year.

December

Thousands of orphans begin to leave Aleppo, Syria in its biggest evacuation yet.