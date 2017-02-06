The Queen becomes first British monarch to reach Sapphire Jubilee

Will The Queen be out today?

The Queen has made history as she becomes the first British monarch to reach the Sapphire Jubilee.

The 6 February marks 65 years since Queen Elizabeth II came to the throne, there are no planned events to mark the occasion.

The Queen is not due to be out on any official engagements during the day.

The same as any Accession Day, the Queen will be spending her time privately at her Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

On Sunday, she greeted well-wishers after attending a church service at St Peter and St Paul in West Newton, Norfolk.

In 2015, The Queen thanked the Nation for their kind comments after she had over taken Queen Victoria as the longest reigning monarch in British history.

She said the royal record was “not one to which I have ever aspired”.

She also added: “Inevitably, a long life can pass by many milestones. My own is no exception.”