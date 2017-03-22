The Prime Minister, Theresa May has said the attack was “sick and depraved”

The Prime minister, Theresa May has said this evening that “the voices of hate and evil” will never be allowed “to drive us apart” and she will “never give in to terror.”

She praised the “exceptional bravery” of police and security services during today’s terror attack in the heart of our democracy. She also said “any attempt to defeat the values that Parliament stand for was doomed to failure.”

Theresa May further said this evening: “Our thoughts and prayers go out to all who have been affected, to the victims themselves and to their families and friends, who waved their loved ones off but will not now be welcoming them home.

“For those of us who were in Parliament at the time of this attack, these events provide a particular reminder of the exceptional bravery of our police and security services who risk their lives to keep us safe.

“Once again today, these exceptional men and women ran towards the danger, even as they encouraged others to move the other way.”

The prime Minister added that Parliament will meet in the morning “as normal”, saying: “Londoners and others from around the world who have come here to visit this great City will get up and go about their day as normal.”

Theresa May has ordered that flags to be lowered to half-mast at Downing street for the innocent victims as a mark of respect.