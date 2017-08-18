The Night Tube marks one year anniversary and exceeds expectations

Boosted London’s economy

The Night Tube marks its one-year anniversary this weekend and is set to run its eight millionth journey.

Figures released to mark the anniversary of the 24-hour weekend service show that journey numbers are expected to top 8m journeys this weekend, 15 per cent more than forecast.

The service has boosted the capital’s economy by £171m in its first year and is supporting more than 3,600 jobs.

New research by London First and EY has predicted the Night Tube will be far more beneficial than previously forecast, suggesting that over 30 years it will add £138m of value to London’s economy every year, 79 per cent higher than the previous forecast of £77m a year.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said: “The Night Tube has been a huge success ever since the first train rolled out of Brixton station 12 months ago.

“I remember the excitement of all the passengers boarding the train that night and I’m so pleased that the enthusiasm of Londoners has stayed strong ever since.

“No one could have predicted just how successful the Night Tube would be for our city. It’s significantly boosted our night-time economy, supported thousands of jobs and helped millions of people travel around our city at night safer and quicker than ever before.”

The most popular stations are Oxford Circus, Brixton, Liverpool Street, Leicester Square and Stratford.

The Night Tube began a 24-hour weekend operation on just two lines, the Central and Victoria Lines, in August last year. It was then rolled out onto the Jubilee, Northern and Piccadilly Lines.

Last Month TFL was announced the Night Tube is being brought to Overground at weekends too. The service will serve the east and will starting with the branch between New Cross Gate and Dalston.