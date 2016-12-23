The most expensive homes in Britain

23 December 2016 | By Chloé Western

London Eaton Square

Take a look at the list…

Here are some of the most expensive homes in Britain, London’s Eaton Square topped the list with homes costing an average of nearly £17m.

  • London- Eaton Square, Westminster - £16,944,000
  • South East- Camp End Road, Weybridge - £5,164,000
  • South West- Panorama Road, Poole - £4,618,000
  • North West- Park Lane, Altrincham - £2,059,000
  • East- Storeys Way, Cambridge - £1,914,000
  • West Midlands- Farquhar Road, Birmingham - £1,434,000
  • Yorkshire and the Humber- Ling Lane, Leeds - £1,319,000
  • East Midlands- Warren Hill, Leicester - £1,288,000
  • North East- Runnymede Road, Newcastle Upon Tyne - £1,103,000
  • Scotland- The Scores, St Andrews - £2,179,000
  • Wales- Llys Helyg Drive, Llandudno - £1,064,000

