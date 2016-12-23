The most expensive homes in Britain
Take a look at the list…
Here are some of the most expensive homes in Britain, London’s Eaton Square topped the list with homes costing an average of nearly £17m.
- London- Eaton Square, Westminster - £16,944,000
- South East- Camp End Road, Weybridge - £5,164,000
- South West- Panorama Road, Poole - £4,618,000
- North West- Park Lane, Altrincham - £2,059,000
- East- Storeys Way, Cambridge - £1,914,000
- West Midlands- Farquhar Road, Birmingham - £1,434,000
- Yorkshire and the Humber- Ling Lane, Leeds - £1,319,000
- East Midlands- Warren Hill, Leicester - £1,288,000
- North East- Runnymede Road, Newcastle Upon Tyne - £1,103,000
- Scotland- The Scores, St Andrews - £2,179,000
- Wales- Llys Helyg Drive, Llandudno - £1,064,000