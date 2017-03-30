The funniest April Fools' Day pranks you need to know about

Take a look

April Fools’ is just around the corner, here’s some of the best pranks you could use on the day…

1. Have a friend who is scared of insects? You could try cutting up black paper into insect shapes, after this you then place it inside a lampshade… Your friend will soon get a scare once the lights need turning on.

2. Trick your friend with a nice tasty caramelised onion…

3. You could try making mentos ice cubes for the friend who drinks far too much fizzy drink.

4. Fill lots of cups with water and place it in the bedroom whilst a friend or family member sleeps, they will having trouble leaving the room in the morning!

5. Place fake poop around the house and watch your roommate’s reaction.

6. Mix skittles and M&Ms in a bowl, this could turn out really frustrating…

7. Put personal items in jelly.

8. Fill a room with thousands of balloons and watch the mayhem commence.