The Dock opens up new opportunities for event professionals in Humidor social night

The Dock is an innovation space and co-working community based at Tobacco Dock, London.

It is set to become the place where event professionals come together in the capital, it brings with it the launch of new initiatives and membership opportunities.

On Wednesday 15 March The Dock is set to host its very first Humidor event, it will be the place for event professionals to network, drinks will be on hand and you will get the chance of meeting a guest host.

The night is all about people getting together and being social, there will be no powerpoint in sight! Any events professional will be able to benefit from the night, whether you’ve been in the industry long or are just starting out.

The first meet-up is set to take place from 18:30 until 22:00, there’s also plenty of incentives for anyone who RSVPs and attends, this includes three months of free membership at The Dock.

Anyone interested can RSVP at guestservices@thedocklondon.com, this has to be completed by the 14 March.

Patrick Donovan, co-founder of The Dock said: “We are incredibly excited to unveil our new initiatives to London’s vibrant events industry as well as the event freelance community throughout the UK. Humidor will be a staple in any event professional’s calendar. As a place to mingle with likeminded people and learn from industry leaders, the monthly occasion will be fun and useful for anyone working in the events sector.”

Supplied by TriggerfishPR.