The boss of the LTDA says Uber license decision is a ‘good thing us, a good thing for Londoners'

The general secretary of the Licensed Taxi Drivers’ Association (LTDA), Steve McNamara, said on BBC 5 Live that he welcomes the move to strip Uber of its licence.

He said on BBC 5 Live that it is “a good thing for us, a good thing for London and a good thing for Londoners.”

Transport for London (TfL) said that following safety and security concerns that they will not be renewing Uber’s licence, their licence runs out next Saturday.

McNamara said in a statement: “The Mayor has made the right call not to relicense Uber.

“Since it first came onto our streets Uber has broken the law, exploited its drivers and refused to take responsibility for the safety of passengers.

“We expect Uber will again embark on a spurious legal challenge against the Mayor and TfL, and we will urge the court to uphold this decision.

“This immoral company has no place on London’s streets.”

London’s iconic Black cab drivers have been lobbying against Uber and their drivers, they do not offer a proper regulated service for their passengers, given the amount of sexual assaults, rapes and the frequency of car crashes weekly on the streets of London.