The best Christmas activities to do in London

As the winter months get closer and Christmas being on the horizon, you might be thinking what festive events are on? In this piece, we give you a few ideas with some of the best activities in London.

Ever wondered what the festive period is like in Scandanavia? Are you looking for something a bit different to traditional Christmas activities? Well look no further than the Nordic Yulefest.

Nordic Yule Fest:

When? The event is held over the month of December on various dates

What is it? The event takes place in Shoreditch across two candle lit caverns, the disco room and the feasting hall. The disco hall is the place to be if you’re looking for nibbles, drinks and dancing. There’s also a games host on hand to challenge your luck on the Woodland Wheel of Fortune.

Maybe you would rather a sit-down meal, the feasting hall is the best place for this. You can try the five-course banquet which features delicious delicacies including barbecued reindeer and fermented blackberries, as well as huge host of foods to try.

How much will it cost? Prices vary depending on when you go and what option you choose. Starting price sits at £8 with the feasting option starting at £85.

Are you looking for a more traditional event with some history behind it? You could try out the The Thames Frost Fair.

Thames Frost Fair:

When? Thursday 15 December 18:15 - 22:15

What is it? Over 200 years ago, the Thames was frozen solid and Londoners took advantage of this cold weather by gathering on the Thames, eating gingerbread and sipping gin at various pop-up pubs and Christmas markets that were set up on the ice.

This event is held on the Harmony Boat where you can go on a 3-half hour cruise around the river, you also have the option of ice skating on the boat! As well as unlimited house wines, beers and soft drinks through out the tour. Festive canapes and food bowls will be provided and there will also be live music.

How much will it cost? Tickets from £150

Maybe the previous event is a bit too pricey for some… If you’re looking for something unique you could try Ice bar London, situated in the West End.

Icebar London:

When? Various times throughout the week, at weekends the bar is open much later.

What is it? Every aspect of the bar is carved out of ice, the room is maintained at -5C. Ice Bar is also the only cocktail bar permanently frozen solid. Everything from walls, bars, and tables are carved, even glasses are specially sculptured.

Guest are given thermal capes and gloves to keep warm, before heading inside for a 40-minute slot at one of London’s most unique venues.

How much will it cost? Tickets range from £13.50 - £16.50 depending on time and day.

If you’re looking for something a little more family orientated, you could check out one of the ice rinks around the city.

Broadgate ice rink:

When is it? The ice rink is open until 2 February 2017

What is it? Broadgate ice rink has been popping up in the middle of Broadgate Circle for more than 30 years, the ice rink moved to Exchange Square two years ago, but is one of London’s favourites. The outdoor rink offers the option of group sessions, skating aids and lessons.

There will even be a pop-up food fair from Urban Food Fest, including a wide range of food. How does a triple stack beef burger sound? Food will be served until 11pm every day.

How much is it? £13.50 for adults and £9.50 for kids.