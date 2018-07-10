Thai cave operation: All 12 boys rescued

Here’s what navy SEAL unit wrote

Following a two-week long dramatic rescue, which saw one diver die on Friday, the Thai Navy SEAL has now confirmed that the entire “Wild Boars” soccer team and their coach has been rescued from a cave in the northern province of Thailand.

“The 12 Wild Boars and coach have emerged from the cave and they are safe,” the Thai navy SEAL unit stated the news on its official Facebook page today.

All four boys had been freed alive and were being assessed in hospital, they added. Two were said to be suffering from pneumonia.

