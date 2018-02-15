TfL may force Uber to introduce women-only UberPools

Ride sharing giant may face new regulations

London’s transport regulator TfL has issued a “policy statement” today on ride-sharing services such as Uber in a move to clamp down on companies using technology to disrupt the taxi sector. The latest development may affect UberPool and similar services that offer discounts if you share a ride with a stranger.

Tfl has stated the new technology had “created challenges for transport authorities around the world” as it unveiled plans to develop “a future regulatory position” on data sharing, driver training and passenger safety.

“Operators should provide mechanisms to allow passengers to choose who they share vehicles with (e.g. women-only vehicles) and establishing how passengers might be able to decide on this before accepting a ride,” TfL’s policy document adds.

According to Helen Chapman, interim director of licensing, regulation and charging at TfL:“The private hire market is unrecognisable from when current legislation was introduced.The growth of ride-sharing and other advances mean[s] that regulation has to be fit for the next decade and not the last.”

Uber had lost its London licence in September last year after TfL found the operator not “fit and proper”. The company has appealed the decision.

According to CityAm, an Uber spokesperson has said that it is planning “a number of changes and improvements over the coming weeks” following on from the introduction of limits on driving hours.

