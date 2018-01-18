`Text bomb´ bug can crash Apple's iPhone by text?

Beware: Latest Apple bug

A software developer has dicovered a shocking new security flaw, “text bomb”, which can reportedly crash any iPhone just by a text message.

Software developer Abraham Masri told media that by sending a message containing a link to the bug’s code was enough to crash an iPhone or Mac computer, and in some cases cause it to restart.

Masri had posted a link to the code on programming site GitHub, saying: “I made my point. Apple need to take such bugs more seriously.” He had also reported the bug to Apple before releasing it online.

The developer has now unpublished the code, called ChaiOS — a pun on ‘chaos’ and ‘iOS’.

Tech giant Apple has not yet commented on the issue.